P&O Cancels Select 2026 and 2027 Sailings on Two Ships

P&O Cruises is reportedly cancelling select sailings that were scheduled to take place onboard the Arvia and the Ventura in 2026.

According to reports by British media, two cruises were cancelled, including the April 11, 2027, cruise onboard the Arvia.

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, the 5,200-guest ship was set to offer a 14-night cruise to the Mediterranean that featured visits to destinations in Spain, France and Italy.

The voyage was replaced by two seven-night itineraries, to the Norwegian Fjords and Western Europe, Yahoo News UK said.

“On occasion, it is necessary to change an itinerary from what was previously published, and we are sorry this change has impacted a small number of our guests,” a spokesperson told the news website.

While the new sailings are set to open for bookings on Sep. 18, 2025, P&O is offering an onboard credit of £50 per person for affected guests who book a new cruise by late October.

Passengers are also set to receive full refunds for any paid amounts to their original forms of payment.

P&O also cancelled a four-night cruise onboard the Ventura that was set to depart from Southampton on Feb. 23, 2026.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the sailing will “no longer be possible due to an extension to a necessary refit for the Ventura at that time.”

The 2008-built vessel was scheduled to offer a four-night cruise to the Netherlands that featured an overnight visit to Amsterdam.

Affected guests will receive a full refund for any paid amounts, in addition to an onboard credit when booking another cruise.

“We understand this news is disappointing and would like to apologize for this change,” P&O added in its statement.

“As a further apology for this cancellation, we’d like to offer the first two guests booked in your cabin £25 per person onboard spending money,” the company continued, noting that passengers need to book a new cruise by Oct. 24, 2025, to take advantage of the offering.