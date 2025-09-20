Paul Gauguin Names Special Guests for Arts and Culture Thanksgiving Sailing

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced that it will be hosting special guests onboard the Paul Gauguin’s Arts and Culture itinerary for Thanksgiving.

The guests will join the 10-night “More Tuamotus and Society Islands sailing,” a celebratory occasion marking the line’s first year, which includes an overnight stay in UNESCO-listed Fakarava.

Travelers who book this voyage by September 26 will receive a $1,000 shipboard credit, the company said in a press release.

Departing from Tahiti on November 26, 2025, the voyage will feature:

Jacqueline Windh, a PhD scientist, best-selling author and photographer

Musical duo Kai Gleusteen and Catherine Ordronneau, and

Polynesian Cultural Advisor Tahiarii Pariente.

According to the company, Dr. Windh will engage with guests through educational presentations, leveraging her expertise in geology, archeology, celestial navigation and traditional wayfinding, as well as her knowledge of French Polynesian culture.

Pariente, who was raised between Tahiti and France, will also infuse his experience in operating cultural tours, the restoration of ancient artifacts and more into the programming.

Guests will enjoy entertainment by Kai Gleusteen and Catherine Ordronneau, who have performed more than 100 violin and piano recitals across the United States, Canada and Europe.

To celebrate the holiday, the ship will be adorned with festive decorations in the reception area, while a special Thanksgiving dinner menu and seasonal dishes will include whole roasted turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

In addition to two nights in Fakarava, where the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is home to some of the best-preserved coral reefs in the world, other itinerary highlights include:

Two days in Bora Bora

A stop in Raiatea, where ancient temples and archeological sites make this island the spiritual center of the region, and

Rangiroa, where guests can experience a black pearl farm and French Polynesia’s only winery.

Image: Dr. Jacqueline Windh