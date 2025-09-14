Oceania to Reveal Allura’s Godparents on October 13

Oceania Cruises announced that it will team up with a selection of Food & Wine Best New Chefs alums, who will serve as godparents of the Oceania Allura, to be christened in Miami on November 13, 2025.

The company said in a press release that the ship will be christened not by one godmother, but by a group of Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni.

The announcement was made by Oceania Cruises and Food & Wine executives at the Food & Wine Best New Chefs Gala in New York City.

“The soul of Oceania Cruises has always been deeply rooted in extraordinary cuisine,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises.

“By naming Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni as the godparents of the Oceania Allura, we’re paying homage to the future of food and the creative forces driving it forward. It’s a celebration of passion, talent and the global language of gastronomy,” added Montague.

“Food & Wine Best New Chefs have helped shape the future of dining through their creativity, innovation and bold ideas for more than three decades,” said Hunter Lewis, editor-in-chief of Food & Wine.

“Oceania Cruises shares that same spirit of discovery, creativity and excellence, making this a meaningful opportunity to honor the lasting impact these chefs have had on the culinary world. We’re thrilled to team up with Oceania Cruises in this unprecedented tribute to the visionaries behind today’s most exciting cuisine,” added Lewis.

The Oceania Allura will feature:

More than 270 brand-new recipes in its marquee Grand Dining Room,

A hands-on Culinary Center and accompanying Chef’s Studio,

Oceania Cruises’ signature French restaurant, Jacques, and

Nikkei dishes that were recently announced as additions to the menu in Red Ginger.

The company added that guests can look forward to two new Best New Chefs Cruises, which will debut on Oceania Allura in 2026, with more details to be announced later this year.

Image left to right: Tom Bair, publisher, Food & Wine, Nathan Hickman, chief commercial officer, Oceania Cruises, Erica Barale, master chef of France and executive culinary director, Oceania Cruises, Hunter Lewis, editor-in-chief, Food & Wine, Bernhard Klotz, vice president of food and beverage, Oceania Cruises, Julio Mora, head of hotel operations, Oceania Cruises