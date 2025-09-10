Oceania Cruises Enhances Voyage Inclusions for Guests

Oceania Cruises has enhanced its guest experience with a new choice of amenities under its “Your World Included” program.

On bookings made on or after September 17, 2025, guests will have the opportunity to choose one of two additional amenities: a shore excursion credit or complimentary wine and beer during lunch and dinner restaurant hours.

This is in addition to the current suite of included onboard amenities, such as free specialty dining, unlimited Wi-Fi and shipboard gratuities.

“This is not another passing promotion; it’s a brand promise and reinforces the incredible value of the Oceania Cruises experience, giving our guests the luxury of even more choice,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises.

The company said in a press release that guests can choose a shore excursion credit of up to $600 per guest, depending on the length of the voyage. This credit can be applied toward any of its more than 8,000 small-group immersive tours in global destinations.

The company offers a selection of complimentary beverages, including sparkling wine, red, white, or rosé wine, and international beers that are available to guests during lunch and dinner hours.

These include:

Gourmet specialty restaurants

In-suite and in-stateroom dining

Sodas, specialty coffees and teas

Still and sparkling Vero Water

Unlimited Starlink WiFi

Group fitness classes

Juices, smoothies and gourmet ice cream

Laundry services, and

Shipboard gratuities.

In addition, guests who book a sailing can be assured with the Best Value Guarantee, ensuring that they will receive the best overall value for the voyage.

Should another promotion be made available for the voyage and the category booked before the cruise departure, the new promotion can be applied to the booking, the company added.