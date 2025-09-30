Norwegian Launches Loyalty Status Honoring Program Across Three Brands

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has announced the launch of its new Loyalty Status Honoring Program, enabling guests to have their loyalty status honored across all three cruise brands.

Beginning with sailings departing October 15, 2025, members of Latitudes Rewards, Oceania Club and the Seven Seas Society will be able to have their loyalty tier honored at the closest corresponding tier across all three brands on a per-cruise basis.

“We want our guests to feel rewarded whenever they choose to sail within our family of award-winning cruise brands,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“With the new Loyalty Status Honoring Program, our guests can experience more of what makes each brand special, while still enjoying the loyalty recognition they’ve worked hard to achieve,” added Sommer.

NCLH said in a press release that its program underscores the company’s Charting the Course strategy by encouraging brand exploration, strengthening guest loyalty and elevating the overall guest experience.

Program highlights include the following:

Recognition Across Cruise Brands

Members of Latitudes Rewards, Oceania Club and Seven Seas Society will now see their loyalty status honored across all three cruise lines.

Elevated Guest Experience

Guests can sail knowing their loyalty is valued, regardless of which brand they choose, enhancing every voyage with the perks they’ve earned.

More Ways to Explore

With 34 ships sailing to more than 700 destinations, the program unlocks a broader range of vacation styles, itineraries and experiences across the company’s portfolio.

Commitment to Loyalty

This program highlights the company’s commitment to recognizing its most loyal guests while encouraging them to explore the distinctive offerings of each brand.

The company added that the program will open for requests beginning today, September 29, 2025, with the first eligible sailings scheduled to start on October 15, 2025.