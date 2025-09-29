Noordam Completes Holland America’s ‘Great Alaska Explorer’ Cruise

The Noordam completed Holland America Line’s “Great Alaska Explorer” voyage on September 28, 2025.

Sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, the 14-night cruise was one of the longest cruises offered by the company in the region this year.

With an extended itinerary in Alaska, the voyage sailed to nine destinations, including less usual ports of call, such as Valdez and Kodiak.

The Noordam also visited Anchorage, Skagway, Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan, in addition to Prince Rupert and Glacier Bay.

After returning to Vancouver, the 2006-built ship kicked off a series of late-season cruises in Alaska and British Columbia.

The schedule includes the seven-night “Great Bear Rainforest” itinerary, which sails roundtrip from Seattle to Victoria, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert and Ketchikan.

In mid-October, the Noordam embarks on a repositioning cruise to Sydney ahead of a season in Australia and the South Pacific.

The 27-night cruise is highlighted by visits to three destinations in Hawaii, as well as stops in Fiji, Western Samoa and Vanuatu.

Ports of call set to be visited during the voyage include Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Suva, Savusavu, Lautoka and Mystery Island.

The “Great Alaska Explorer” is set to make a return in 2026, with three departures scheduled for between May and September.

According to Holland America, for the first time, the cruise will be offered roundtrip from Seattle, in addition to Vancouver.

The Noordam and the Westerdam will sail from the Pacific Northwest, while the Nieuw Statendam offers the itinerary from British Columbia.

Sailing from Seattle, the itinerary will feature additional stops, with visits to Kodiak, Anchorage, Valdez, Juneau and Ketchikan, along with Prince Rupert and Nanaimo.

The 14-night cruise also includes scenic cruising at Hubbard Glacier, in addition to five days at sea before returning to Washington.

Holland America is also offering the 28-night “Alaska Arctic Circle” cruise in 2026, which departs from Seattle onboard the Noordam in June.