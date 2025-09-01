Nippon Paint Marine Showcases Coating Solutions Results Aboard AIDAdiva

Nippon Paint Marine announced that its application of AQUATERRAS, an advanced polymer technology, on the AIDAdiva has resulted in lower costs and downtime, as the need for planned in-water hull cleaning was removed for over three years.

John Drew, director at Nippon Paint Marine, Europe, told Cruise Industry News the patented structure, paired with a hydrolysis-driven self-polishing mechanism, optimizes hull smoothness over time and delivers a reduction in fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our team of experts has a detailed understanding of the challenging itineraries that cruise vessels must operate under, often spending extended periods within regions in which the impact of biofouling is keenly felt, as well as managing stakeholder pressure from consumers where sustainability is a priority,” Drew explained.

Meeting the Industry Where It Is

According to Drew, the industry is adapting to an increasingly complex regulatory environment designed to support the reduction of carbon emissions and increase sustainability.

“Our clients are focused on balancing the need to mitigate emissions from their fleets through enhanced operational efficiencies and the integration of clean technologies while remaining commercially competitive,” he added.

To meet these requirements, the company launched AQUATERRAS, which combines hydrophilic and hydrophobic micro-domains to resist biological adhesion.

Drew added that, while delivering a speed loss of 1 percent over 60 months, compared to the 5.9 percent industry average, the attributes enable vessels to generate up to 14.7 percent in fuel savings and associated emissions reduction.

“Hull performance directly affects both operating costs and environmental impact, so maintaining a clean hull across such varied conditions is critical,” he said. “AQUATERRAS has demonstrated its ability to meet these challenges.”

“For example, following its application to the AIDAdiva in 2022, the vessel operated for three years without the need for any in-water hull cleaning, maintaining a fouling-free vertical bottom despite extensive service in high-biofouling regions such as the Caribbean and Mediterranean,” he explained.

The performance supported sustained fuel efficiency gains and eliminated the environmental risks associated with traditional coatings due to its biocide-free characteristics.

Drew added that the solution, for both drydock and newbuild projects, does not require specialist application equipment and can be applied at any yard.

The Focus for the Future

“Looking ahead, innovation in marine coatings will be shaped by three priorities: advancing sustainability, maximizing operational efficiency and ensuring compliance with increasingly stringent and fragmented environmental regulations,” said Drew.

“We expect to see a continued shift away from biocidal systems toward alternative technologies that deliver long-term fouling prevention without environmental trade-offs, as well as a focus on developing low-volatile organic compounds solutions that are designed to minimize the release of harmful organic chemicals into the surrounding environment during application and drying,” he added.

Nippon Paint Marine will invest heavily into research and development leading into 2026, as innovation means looking well beyond the next 12 months, Drew said. Innovations and materials need to be tested over a number of years in varied operating conditions before being launched to market.

Collaboration is the Way Forward

“Working closely with shipowners, operators, shipyards and research partners is imperative for us, as it ensures our innovations align with the operational challenges our customers face,” Drew said.

“Through working together, we can help our partners meet their various commercial and environmental targets, today and in the long term. This means continuing to innovate while ensuring our products support the highest levels of performance, are cost-effective and support ongoing regulatory compliance.”