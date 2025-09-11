New MSC Initiative Filters Seawater to Replace Plastic Bottles

MSC Cruises is introducing a new filtration system for drinking water onboard its ships as part of its Aqua by MSC initiative.

According to a statement sent to guests onboard the vessel, the new system first debuted onboard the MSC World Europa.

“As part of MSC Cruises’ ongoing commitment to sustainability, we are working to reduce the use of plastic onboard by replacing many single-use items with sustainable alternatives; examples include plastic straws and shopping bags,” the company said.

“One of the latest steps in this journey is the phasing out of plastic water bottles. In their place, we are proud to introduce our newest initiative: Aqua by MSC.”

According to the company, the new initiative aims to produce mineral-enriched drinking water directly onboard from filtered seawater.

The process is said to use advanced purification technology developed in partnership with ClaroSwiss, a China-based filtration technology company.

“Aqua by MSC combines purity with essential minerals like magnesium and potassium to deliver a crisp, refreshing taste,” MSC explained.

After debuting onboard the MSC World Europa, the new system is set to be gradually rolled out to the remainder of the company’s fleet.

MSC highlighted that, just onboard the World Europa, the Aqua project will eliminate over 24,000 single-use plastic bottles every month.

Guests with beverage packages will be able to consume an unlimited amount of Aqua by MSC, which will be available in sparkling and still versions.

The product will also be available for sale for passengers who haven’t purchased any drink packages, the company explained.

According to the statement, the water produced by the new system will be served in different ways, including by-the-glass at bars and lounges.

At main restaurants, Aqua by MSC will be served from MSC Cruises-branded reusable glass bottles, while refill stations will be installed across the vessels.

The company added it will sell reusable MSC-branded flasks, but guests will be able to refill their own reusable bottles.

Passengers who purchase MSC’s Premium Extra beverage package will also have a choice of included drinking water served in glass bottles or cans.

In MSC Yacht Club, the company’s ship-within-a-ship premium area, service will remain unchanged, with mineral water in glass bottles.