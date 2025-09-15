New European River Cruise Report Released

An all new European River Market Report has been released by Cruise Industry News ahead of the 2026 European riverboat season.

The 2026 European River Market Report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, covering market trends, deployment by brand, operating challenges, and growth opportunities across 100+ pages. The report also features exclusive insights through one-on-one interviews with leading operators.

It provides detailed supply data by operator and river for 2026 and is available as an instant PDF download.

n add-on Excel dataset is also offered, including quarterly capacity figures with ALBDs by river.

Also out is the new 2026 European Riverboat Index, an easy-to-use Excel file compiling key statistics on more than 500 riverboats—covering guest and crew capacity, dimensions and other essential details.