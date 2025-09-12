NCL Reveals Winners of Annual Norwegian’s Giving Joy Program

Norwegian Cruise Line announced the winners of its annual Norwegian’s Giving Joy Program, awarding 20 educators with a cruise for two.

The top three Grand Prize winners received an invitation to sail aboard the Norwegian Luna during her three-day christening voyage from Miami in spring 2026.

“At Norwegian Cruise Line, it’s our privilege to celebrate and honor the incredible educators who help shape the next generation,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“It’s been a pleasure to recognize these hardworking teachers with our annual recognition program, which celebrates educators’ excellence and unwavering dedication to their students and their commitment to bringing joy to the classroom,” added Sommer.

“We also want to thank our incredible judging panel, who reviewed each heartfelt story. These educators have made an enormous difference in their communities, and now it’s their time to unwind and enjoy a meaningful escape, one that brings together the best of travel, learning and well-earned joy.”

The company said in a press release that the program received over 700 submissions, culminating in the selection of winners from across California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and British Columbia, Canada.

The top three Grand Prize winners include the following:

First Place: Joe Paneitz from Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas

Second Place: Emily Banks from Mulberry Creek Elementary in Cataula, Ga., and

Third Place: Alexis Wellmaker from Dr. Maude A. Sanders Primary School in Peoria, Ill.

Additionally, as part of the 2025 Norwegian’s Giving Joy campaign prize package, Coca-Cola, NCL’s official beverage partner, has donated roundtrip flights for each winner.

The Guy Harvey Foundation, a NCL partner and nonprofit organization committed to marine conservation and education, is providing all 20 winning educators with access to their educational content and a complimentary virtual training session.

According to the company, NCL partners have also contributed over $40,000 to date, which will be donated to the school of the top three Grand Prize winners.

Since its launch in 2019, the campaign has received nearly 62,000 teacher nominations, awarded almost 300 educators with a vacation and donated over $550,000 to teachers and their schools with the support of partners.

More information about the 20 winners is available here.