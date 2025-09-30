MXP Expands Enterprise Software Platform with Automatic Waypoints

MXP announced in a press release that it has expanded the MXP Enterprise Software Platform with a new Visual Itinerary Planner.

Vice President of Deployment and Destination Experience, Philipp Henkelmann, said: “Our goal is to simplify itinerary planning and decision-making. MXP is the most advanced planning tool for your marine operations.”

According to the company, distances between ports, speed and fuel consumption are automatically calculated, and the itinerary is visualized on a digital chart.

By selecting the next port, all waypoints are automatically generated, MXP added.

According to the press release, waypoints are provided through an industry-leading routing API following recognized nautical standards, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

Key benefits include:

Automatic waypoint data maintenance

Easy itinerary planning directly on a digital map with interactive visualization

Automatic fuel budget calculation

Automatic distance and speed calculations, and

Forecasts for costs, revenues, ratings and emission KPIs.

The company said that planners can now optimize speed to get the best possible fuel consumption, paired with the best guest destination experience for departure and arrival times.