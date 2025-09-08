MSC Launches Playtech Retail Sports Betting on Ships

Playtech has launched its retail sports betting rollout across MSC Cruises’ fleet.

The deployment marks Playtech’s entry into the cruise sector and aims to enhance the onboard entertainment experience for MSC Cruises’ guests.

MSC said in a press release that the initial phase of the rollout is now live across seven MSC Cruises’ vessels: the MSC Grandiosa, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seascape, MSC Seashore, MSC World America, MSC World Europa and MSC Virtuosa.

Further rollouts for additional deployments are scheduled over the coming months.

Mara Friso, head of casino at MSC Cruises, said: “We are very proud to be able to deliver the excitement and engagement of sports gaming to our guests through our partnership with Playtech. Our fleet of modern cruise ships will provide our customers a wide array of immersive digital content as a complement to our state-of-the-art cruise casinos.”

Yori Arami at Playtech said: “We are excited to partner with MSC Cruises and bring our retail sports betting solutions to their impressive fleet.”

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Playtech as we continue to expand our offerings and provide unique, engaging experiences for players around the world on land and sea,” added Arami.

MSC Cruises features reel, video and video poker slot machines, alongside table games such as Roulette, Blackjack, Three Card Poker and Texas Hold ’em.

With the addition of sports betting, the cruise line’s guests now have even more ways to engage and enjoy their time at sea, the company said.

Guests can place bets through self-service betting terminals and Playtech’s mobile tills.