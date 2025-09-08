MSC Brings Gastronomic Experiences to Italian Grand Prix

MSC Cruises announced in a press release that it brought a taste of its gastronomy trackside at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix at the Monza circuit.

The cruise line, which is a premium partner of the BWT Alpine Formula One Team, said that three of its award-winning chefs brought flavors from Eataly, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, Chef’s Garden Kitchen and Hola! Tacos & Cantina directly to drivers, mechanics, engineers and VIP guests.

Stéphane Franchini, senior director of food and beverage at MSC Cruises, said: “This was a new and unique opportunity to showcase the creativity and skill of our chefs, bringing the same authentic gastronomic experience that our guests enjoy onboard to the racetrack for BWT Alpine Formula One Team and their guests to savor.”

BWT Alpine Formula Team Global Marketing Director, Guy Martin, said: “Bringing the soul of the sea to the speed of the racetrack, the talented chefs at MSC Cruises crafted an unforgettable culinary journey where passion and flavor came together at the Italian Grand Prix.”

MSC Cruises became a premium partner of the BWT Alpine Formula One Team in February 2025 and a global sponsor of Formula 1 in 2022.

A bespoke menu was curated by Italian chef Luca Cesarini, Asian cuisine specialist Chef Xiao Wang and Michelin-experienced chef Pasquale Puziello.

Drivers, crew and guests of BWT Alpine Formula One Team enjoyed:

Hamachi and Ora King Salmon Sashimi with truffle teriyaki (from Kaito Sushi)

La Burrata with Tuscan tomato bread compote and Taggiasca olive crumble basil (from Eataly)

Le Tagliatelle al Tartufo with Toscana Butter, Parmigiano Reggiano and Appennino Truffle (from Eataly)

Misoyaki Black Cod with crunchy rice cake and wasabi beurre blanc (from Pan Asian restaurant)

Glazed Beef Short Rib with cauliflower purée and sweet-and-sour onions (from Chef’s Garden Kitchen)

Crab cakes with jumbo lump crab, Cajun remoulade greens and lemon (from Butcher’s Cut Steakhouse), and

Decadent desserts, including Il Tiramisu (from Ocean Cay Restaurant) and Mexican Flan (from Hola! Tacos Mexican Cantina).

Image: BWT Alpine Formula 1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto with Chef Pasquale Puziello