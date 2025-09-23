MSC Armonia to Debut in South Africa for 2026-27

MSC Cruises announced that the MSC Armonia will make its debut in South Africa for the 2026-27 winter season.

According to a statement sent to guests, the 2001-built ship will replace the MSC Opera, which offers itineraries in the region in 2025-26.

Sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean during the summer of 2026, the MSC Armonia will kick off a repositioning cruise to the region on Nov. 1, 2026.

The 26-night cruise sails from Marghera to Durban, visiting destinations in Italy, Greece, Jordan, Egypt, the Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius, Réunion, Mozambique and South Africa, as well as the Suez Canal.

After completing its season in South Africa, the 2,000-guest ship embarks on a repositioning cruise to Europe in early April.

Sailing to Italy via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, the 26-night cruise features visits to ports of call in the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean before ending in Marghera.

Further details of the MSC Armonia’s deployment in South Africa will be released in October 2025, the company added.

MSC Cruises also confirmed an itinerary change for the 2025-26 New Year’s Eve cruise onboard the MSC Opera.

In the same statement, the company said the ship will now visit Diego Suarez, Madagascar, instead of Mamoudzou, Mayotte.

“We believe this change will offer our guests an exceptional holiday experience,” MSC said while highlighting features of the destination.

According to the company, Diego Suarez offers a vast natural harbor made up of several smaller bays, as well as a rich history and architecture.

Sailing roundtrip from Durban, the MSC Opera is set to offer a 14-night New Year’s Eve cruise that will visit destinations in the Indian Ocean.

In addition to Mayotte, the original itinerary featured visits to Nosy Be in Madagascar, Port Louis in Mauritius and Saint-Denis in Réunion.