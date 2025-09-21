Mein Schiff Relax to Offer 2026 Andrea Berg Cruise

TUI Cruises has announced that Andrea Berg, a German Schlager singer, will perform live concerts onboard the Mein Schiff fleet in September 2026.

The “Andrea Berg Cruise,” which is roundtrip from Germany, will be open for bookings in due course. From September 20 to 27, 2026, the Mein Schiff Relax will sail from Kiel via Tallinn, Helsinki, Copenhagen and back to Kiel.

As a surprise for guests, support acts are planned, and more information regarding these will be released shortly.

The company said in a press release that Berg will perform in five live concerts on the trip. The exact dates will be announced later.

One ticket for one of the concerts can be reserved per travel participant, which guarantees that all cruise guests will receive a ticket for a concert.

The seven-day “Andrea Berg Cruise” is available from: