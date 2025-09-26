Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Mein Schiff 6 to Host Full Metal Cruise XIII

TUI Cruises announced in a press release that the 2025 Full Metal Cruise season is in full swing and that the dates for the 2026 cruise onboard the Mein Schiff 6 have been unveiled.

The company said that guests can look forward to top-class concerts on various stages during the two sailings, with highlights including meeting the artists, workshops, metal-style sports, karaoke, tattoos and other onboard amenities.

The full line-up will be released gradually. According to the press release, both sailings will depart from Palma de Mallorca.

The first five-day trip on the Mein Schiff 6 will sail from October 1 to 6, 2026. After a day at sea, the ship will sail to Barcelona and Marseille. Highlights include the Cours Julien and La Plaine districts. Before the cruise ends, metal fans have a day at sea for concert performances.

The second five-day trip from October 6 to 11, 2026, sails to port cities in Sicily and Sardinia: Palermo and Cagliari. The cruise will also start with a day at sea before stopping in Palermo, Sicily. The trip then takes guests to Cagliari. The last day of the journey will also be a day at sea.

The company added that, as a result of the expected strong demand, cruises can only be booked from October 7, 2025, from 09:30 via a digital waiting room on the website or at a travel agency.

The digital waiting room will open approximately 30 minutes before the start of the booking.

