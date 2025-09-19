Margaritaville at Sea Launches New Trade Management Portal

Margaritaville at Sea has announced the launch of its new Trade Management Portal, which is designed exclusively for travel advisors as part of the company’s ongoing expansion within the travel trade sector.

The company said in a press release that the platform within its TradeWins Resource Hub offers a range of agent-requested tools, making it easier for advisors to book, manage and enhance their clients’ Margaritaville at Sea experiences.

Through the new Trade Management Portal, travel advisors can now:

View, confirm and modify pending and confirmed reservations

Add onboard enhancements and upgrade staterooms

Make payments directly or send secure payment links to clients, and

Download client and advisor sailing documents

“This portal is the direct result of listening to our travel partners and investing in the tools they need most,” said Ron Gulaskey, senior vice president of sales and trade relations at Margaritaville at Sea.

“As we grow our fleet and itineraries, we are equally focused on enhancing the resources that empower our advisors. This new system is an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to the trade,” added Gulaskey.

According to the press release, the launch of the Trade Management Portal follows a series of recent investments designed to strengthen Margaritaville at Sea’s relationship with the advisor community.

These include:

Expanded TradeWins Resource Hub, which provides travel partners with fleet overview sheets, brochures, social media assets and image libraries

Successful TradeWins Webinar Series, a monthly training and news platform, attracting more than 400 attendees, and

Strategic Trade Team Growth to expand outreach and support and train the advisor community.

Individuals can visit mvastradewins.com to become a registered Margaritaville at Sea agent or to join a live informational session about the new Trade Management Portal.