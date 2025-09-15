Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Makinen to Deliver Interiors for Antarctica21’s Magellan Discoverer

teams asenav, antarctica21 and makinen

Makinen announced in a statement that it has signed a contract with Asenav to deliver the interiors for Antarctica21’s new Magellan Discoverer.

The scope covers all fixed furniture in passenger cabins and public spaces, as well as curtains and decorative lighting throughout the vessel.

The company added that installation is scheduled for the spring of 2026 in Valdivia.

According to the statement, the interiors are designed by Tomas Tillberg Design, a long-time partner of Makinen in expedition vessel projects.

This project follows the delivery of seven Infinity-class vessels for SunStone Ships, where the marine industry company executed full turnkey interiors.

Makinen said that this delivery experience provides a strong foundation for Magellan Discoverer and continues to strengthen its role in expedition newbuilds.

