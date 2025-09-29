HX Expeditions Hosts First North American Ship Visit in Seattle

HX Expeditions welcomed more than 200 travel advisors and partners onboard the Fridtjof Nansen in Seattle on Friday, Sep. 26, 2025.

The onboard visit marked its first ship visit in North America, as well as its first travel advisor event in Seattle, according to a press release.

The attendees were welcomed for a full-day showcase, the company said, which included presentations about HX’s “blend of adventure, comfort and sustainability.”

Following the event, the hybrid-powered Fridtjof Nansen also embarked on its first-ever cruise out of the homeport in Washington.

HX Expeditions highlighted Seattle’s role for the company, which has had its Americas headquarters in the city since 2014.

“Travel advisors have always been at the heart of our success, and events like this reflect our ongoing investment in the trade partners who power our growth across the Americas,” said Steve Smotrys, MD and SVP commercial for the Americas.

“Revenue is currently ahead year-over-year for 2026, fueled by excellent growth of more than 50% in the U.S. As we look toward HX’s 130th anniversary in 2026, we are proud to remain the pioneers of expedition cruising,” he added.

Advisors who attended the Seattle ship visit will be eligible for an exclusive 5 percent saving on new bookings made by October 31, 2025, HX said.

Throughout the day onboard, advisors joined immersive sessions that were designed to bring the company’s experience to life.

The Expedition Team showed how guests explore remote places by small boats, kayaking, hiking and more, while onboard scientists demonstrated how passengers contribute over 30,000 observations each year to global Citizen Science initiatives.

Advisors also explored the ship’s hotel side by touring the fitness center, spa, infinity pool and suites before gathering in the restaurants for a behind-the-scenes look at HX’s new themed menus and signature cocktails.

The Seattle ship visit took place as HX’s largest-ever Americas Roadshow nears its conclusion, the company added.

The roadshow has brought the brand to seven cities across the U.S. and Canada this summer and fall, with the eighth and final event scheduled for Orlando on Oct. 22, 2025.

Each stop features a presentation by HX’s Chief Expedition Officer, designed to help advisors deepen their knowledge of expedition cruising.

“The response from our partners has been tremendous,” said Smotrys. “Many have told us these roadshow events feel unlike anything else they’ve attended: more engaging, more educational, and a true reflection of what sets HX apart in expedition cruising.”

Plans are already underway for more roadshow events in 2026, the company noted.