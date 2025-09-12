HX Expeditions Expands Antarctica Education Program

HX Expedition announced that it has expanded its Antarctica educational program with the University of Tasmania (UTAS), following the program’s launch last year and the positive response to it from guests.

Iain McNeill, COO of HX Expeditions, said: “By extending the program into two tiers, we are giving our HX guests the chance for an even richer level of education and immersion around Antarctica’s unique environment, so they can leave their journey not only transformed but also empowered to be stewards of the planet.”

HX Expeditions and UTAS expanded the initiative into two distinct online learning tiers, making it more accessible and immersive.

HX said in a press release that both tiers have been developed as an integral part of the comprehensive program.

The company added that as a provider in online learning, UTAS ensures these courses are academically rigorous yet accessible, combining world-class research with flexible digital delivery.

The program offers travelers the opportunity to pair the experience of visiting Antarctica with academic insight and scientific knowledge.

Since its launch, over 2,250 travelers have registered for the HX program.

According to HX, a post-course survey revealed:

99 percent overall satisfaction with the course experience

5 percent found the content relevant to their voyage, and

98 percent reported increased awareness of their responsibilities as Antarctic visitors.

The updated introductory course for the 2025-26 season will launch by the end of October, followed by the release of the full comprehensive course.

An entry fee to UTAS will be confirmed closer to launch.

Image: Ted Gatlin