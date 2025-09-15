HX Appoints Monty Halls as Official Brand Ambassador

Hurtigruten Expeditions has announced a three-year partnership with broadcaster, explorer, author and marine biologist Monty Halls, who will serve as the company’s official brand ambassador during its 130th year of expedition cruising in 2026.

The company said that Halls previously partnered with the HX Foundation to launch the Big Blue Bag initiative in 2024. The new collaboration builds on that groundwork, expanding Halls’ role across HX onboard and ashore.

As part of the partnership, Halls will be joining a voyage in the Galápagos Islands, sailing on November 19, where he continues his work as president of the Galapagos Conservation Trust and will be speaking to HX guests on his Big Blue Bag project with the HX Foundation.

Halls will also headline two exclusive Scottish Isles expedition sailings, Island Hopping in the Hebrides. These voyages depart on May 7 and 17, 2026, and are available to book on the HX website.

The company said in a press release that Halls will help curate the itineraries for the British Isles expeditions. His forthcoming book, set to launch in spring 2026, delves into the history of the Commandos’ foundation, situated at the heart of the West Coast.

His experiences on his BBC “Great Escapes” series provide further insight into why this remote corner of Europe is one of the most unique for marine life and wildlife, the company added.

Nathaniel Sherborne, vice president and managing director of Europe and global sales enablement at HX, said: “Halls embodies the spirit of exploration and conservation that is at the heart of HX.”

“From his work with the HX Foundation on the Big Blue Bag to his lifelong commitment to marine protection, his expertise and passion make him the perfect ambassador as we celebrate 130 years of expedition cruising. We’re thrilled to welcome him onboard and to work together to inspire the next generation of explorers,” added Sherborne.

Halls said: “I’m delighted to be joining HX as brand ambassador, especially at such a significant moment in their history. HX has always stood for meaningful exploration with real purpose and connection with the natural world – that aligns perfectly with my own values and aspirations.”

The two Western Isles of Scotland itineraries are now on sale. To book, guests can follow Halls on Instagram for a discount code and updates.