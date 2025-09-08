Hurtigruten Appoints Lisa Warner as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer

Hurtigruten has announced the appointment of Lisa Warner as its new chief marketing and digital officer (CMDO).

The company said that Warner joins Hurtigruten with over 20 years of experience in the travel industry, having held senior leadership positions with Saga Travel Group, Abercrombie & Kent, Cox & Kings, G Adventures and Trailfinders.

“We are delighted to welcome Warner as CMDO, bringing a wealth of knowledge from leading global travel brands,” said Hedda Felin, chief executive officer of Hurtigruten.

“She joins us at a time when demand for authentic travel is accelerating, and her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our brand in Norway, driving international growth, and inspiring travelers worldwide with unforgettable journeys along the Norwegian coast,” added Felin.

“I’m excited to join this incredible company that connects travelers to Norway in such an authentic and immersive way,” said Warner. “We have a real opportunity to build on our rich 132-year history and powerful storytelling to grow this iconic Norwegian brand into a globally recognized name and small cruise line of choice.”

“What excites me most is working with the team to harness data, insights and technology to elevate the customer experience and unique journeys we offer,” Warner added.

The company said in a press release that Warner has an extensive background in global marketing, digital transformation and customer experience.

She will lead Hurtigruten’s marketing and digital strategy, reinforcing the brand’s position on the Norwegian coast while driving growth across international markets and engaging key global customer groups.

According to Hurtigruten, the appointment follows the announcement of its H1 2025 results and comes at a pivotal moment, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and growth.

Warner’s leadership will help enhance Hurtigruten’s digital capabilities, elevate the guest experience and extend the company’s global reach.

Image: Lisa Warner onboard the Nordlys, credit to Mats Jensaas