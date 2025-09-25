Holland America Unveils 2026 Grand Voyage Culinary Guests

Holland America Line has announced that it is enhancing its Grand Voyages in 2026 with select segments featuring members of its Culinary Ambassador program.

Global Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Masaharu Morimoto, acclaimed Seattle Restaurateur Chef Ethan Stowell and Master Tea Blender and Founder and CEO of Art of Tea Steve Schwartz will join segments of the 133-day Grand World Voyage and famed Chocolatier Jacques Torres will join a portion of the 93-day Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage.

As an added highlight, the two Grand Voyages will meet March 7 in Sydney, Australia, when the Volendam overnights on March 6 and the Zaandam overnights on March 7.

While both ships are in port together, Torres will host a Chocolate Teatime aboard for all guests.

“Our Grand Voyages are already among the most remarkable travel experiences in the world, and the addition of our Culinary Ambassadors and special events elevates them to a new level,” said Michael Smith, Holland America Line’s senior vice president, guest experience and product development.

Both Grand Voyages depart on January 4, 2026, with the Grand World Voyage sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, aboard the Volendam and the Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage sailing roundtrip from San Diego, California, aboard the Zaandam.

The sailings will offer onboard experiences, including a live cooking demonstration led by the chef, a coffee chat, a reservation-only dinner at Pinnacle Grill hosted by the chef and a tea tasting.

Culinary Ambassador segments include the following: