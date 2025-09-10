Holland America Announces 2027 Canada and New England Collection

Holland America Line has announced its 2027 Canada and New England season, as well as a new itinerary dedicated to the area’s lighthouses.

From May to October, the Volendam and Zuiderdam will sail 20 voyages across 13 itineraries, offering cruises between seven and 14 days.

The nine-day “Lighthouses & Harbors of Canada and New England” itinerary is aboard the Volendam, departing October 2, 2027, from Montreal to New York City. Guests will visit up to 10 iconic lighthouses on 22 shore excursions.

The 10-day “Canada & New England Circle: New France and Montreal” itinerary is a roundtrip voyage from Montreal visiting Canadian ports, as well as destinations in New France, including Québec City, Saguenay, Québec, Prince Edward Island, St. Pierre and St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The “11-Day Canada & New England Circle: Maritimes and New France” itinerary offers an opportunity to visit five national parks, sailing from Montreal to Boston, Massachusetts.

The itinerary includes calls at St. Anthony, Newfoundland, St. John’s (late night), Corner Brook, Halifax (late night), Québec City, Saguenay, Baie-Comeau, Québec and Havre-Saint-Pierre.

2027 Season Highlights: