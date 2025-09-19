Heritage Reveals First Look at Adventurer’s Refurbishment

Heritage Expeditions has announced the first wave of the ship-wide internal refurbishment of the 140-guest flagship Heritage Adventurer, which is underway in Singapore.

Commercial Director and Expedition Leader Aaron Russ said that the first wave includes the Dining Room and Bistro, as well as staterooms on Deck 5 and Worsley Suites on Deck 6.

“The refurbishment will add a modern, nautical influence to the Heritage Adventurer’s refined elegance,” he said, “with a nod to her new Kiwi lineage, purpose-built for adventure prowess, and befitting her status as the ‘Grande Dame of Expedition Cruising’.”

“A palette of blues and golds, reflecting the Heritage Adventurer’s iconic exterior, is interlaced with flourishes of earthen greens and red ochres connecting our flagship to the varied destinations we explore,” added Russ.

The company said in a press release that the second wave, commencing in March 2026, will see all staterooms on Decks 3 and 4 being refurbished, along with stairwells, passageways and the Observation Lounge on Deck 7.

The third and final wave in 2027 completes the ship-wide project with Heritage Suites on Deck 6, the Bridge and the Heritage Adventurer’s Bar and Lounge on Deck 5 all being refurbished.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests on the progressive, new-look Heritage Adventurer over the coming seasons,” said Russ.

The Heritage Adventurer will debut the first wave of her new look on the upcoming Indonesian Explorer voyage later in September.