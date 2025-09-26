Heineken Appoints Senior Managers for Duty Free and Travel Team

Heineken is appointing six senior managers for its Global Duty Free and Travel Retail team, the company announced in a press release.

According to the brand, the move consolidates its commitment to supporting customers globally and enhances its focus on cruise and airlines, strengthening regional teams in Asia and the Americas.

Transferring from the position of Senior Duty-Free Manager for Heineken, Natalie Fernandez (top left) was appointed Senior Manager, Duty Free Americas.

According to Heineken, Fernandez is a seasoned commercial leader with over 20 years of experience in the beverage and retail resale industries.

She will now lead strategic development across cruise, border, airline and military channels in the Americas.

The brand also said that Fernandez has been instrumental in shaping Heineken’s global duty-free strategy and driving record-breaking performance in the Americas Duty Free markets.

To further enhance its presence in the Americas and in the cruise market, Greg Watson (middle, left) was appointed Key Account Manager for Cruises and Americas.

Joining from a regional role as Distribution and Chain Business Manager for Cerveceria La Tropical in Miami, Watson has been with Heineken since 2017 and is said to bring over 12 years of industry experience across Europe and the United States.

Other appointments include Claudio Stanchi (top right) taking over as Global Account Manager, Airlines and Duty-Free Asia.

Heineken said that he has over 12 years of commercial experience across Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia, with a strong foundation in sales and trade marketing.

Kim van Haagen (middle right) joins Heineken as Customer Marketing Manager for Cruises & Airlines, bringing six years of experience with the company.

Heineken noted that she has developed “a strong and well-rounded commercial background” as part of a career that spans multiple markets and functions.

The team’s fifth new appointment is Dennis Deene Jr. (bottom left), appointed as Customer Marketeer, Duty Free Cruises.

Backed by 18 years of experience within Heineken, principally in sales and marketing, he is said to bring a commitment to quality and excellence.

Completing the new Heineken team lineup is newly appointed Brand and Portfolio Manager, Global Duty Free, Daniel Maczonkai (bottom right)

His new role oversees a portfolio of more than 30 premium international brands, ensuring strategic alignment between global positioning and local market needs.

The team reports to Heineken’s Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Manager, Natalia Kulyueva.