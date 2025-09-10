Heineken Appoints Kuldyaeva as New Head of Global Duty Free Business

Heineken is appointing Natalia Kuldyaeva as Global Duty Free Manager, the company announced in a press release.

In her new role, Kuldyaeva will lead the entire Heineken global duty free business across cruise lines, ferries, airlines, border stores and diplomatic channels.

According to the company, the appointment reinforces its ambitions to expand its premium presence in travel environments worldwide.

“I’m excited to be leading the Heineken business in global duty free, building on its already strong performance, and driving forward initiatives that align with the company’s global ambitions to become the partner of choice and to win the hearts of consumers. Our focus is on delivering premium experiences and championing sustainable innovation at every opportunity,” Kuldyaeva said.

“Global duty free is a powerful channel, offering both commercial growth and brand-building opportunities. Travel environments are ideal for driving premiumization and visibility, enabling us to create memorable connections with travellers for our iconic brands,” she added.

Kuldyaeva also highlighted Heineken’s partnerships, which aim to offer curated offerings tailored to the diverse preferences of multi-generational guests across cruise and air routes.

“In today’s challenging domestic landscape, global duty free stands out as a strategic touchpoint, engaging consumers during their journeys and reinforcing brand relevance when they return home,” she added.

According to the press release, Kuldyaeva joined Heineken in 2003, holding a range of high-impact commercial roles, including channel transformation, sales and marketing across several key international markets, such as the USA, Russia and Italy.

“Her leadership was instrumental in the expansion of Heineken’s premium portfolio in these markets, delivering significant growth in volume and profitability,” the company added.

In related news, Heineken Global Duty Free recently announced an expansion for its draught beer training program for its cruise line partners.

Launched in the EU in 2023, the Heineken Passion & Quality Training program is expected to welcome over 1,500 bar personnel this year.