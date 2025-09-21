Hebrides Cruises Wins Food Award

Hebrides Cruises, a family-run small ship cruise line based in Oban in Scotland, has been recognized nationally for its food experience with a Scottish Food & Drink Excellence award.

The company prides itself on showcasing the very best in a region known for its fresh seafood and produce.

A highlight of the itineraries offered this summer was a four-night “In Search of Seafood” cruise, featuring oysters and mussels picked from honesty boxes on the Isle of Mull, to crab, langoustine and lobster brought aboard from local fishing vessels.

Other specialties include hand-dived scallops caught by the cruise line’s owner and captain, Rob Barlow; Glengorm beef, venison, local artisan cheeses and foraged herbs.

Operating three small ships, Hebrides Cruises has been providing wildlife cruises to the islands of the Inner and Outer Hebrides since 1996.

Images: Hebrides Cruises’ owner and skipper Rob Barlow with hand-dived scallops; Glengorm beef from the Isle of Mull