Hallmark and Sixthman Announce The Hallmark Christmas Cruise 2026

Hallmark Channel and Sixthman have announced that they will again host the Hallmark Christmas Cruise 2026, sailing October 23-27, 2026, from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, aboard the Norwegian Joy.

The television network said that the first round of presale sign-ups is available through September 25 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). Presales run from September 29 to October 7.

The second round continues through October 1 until 11:59 p.m. (ET). Final sign-ups will conclude on October 5 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). Public on-sales begin October 7 at 2:00 p.m. (ET).

Bookings are available for $100 per person when they enrol in Automatic Monthly Billing before February 23, 2026. Having sold out its first two voyages in 2024 and 2025, the Hallmark Christmas Cruise will see guests deck the halls alongside their favorite Hallmark stars with “sail ebrations.”

They will light up the pool deck, have exclusive photo ops, join lively panel discussions, enjoy holiday cocktail tastings, and participate in competitions like “Festive Feud” and “A Very Merry Christmas Match”.

Hallmark artists and writers will also host hands-on workshops, storytelling sessions and creative demos.

Evening activities include Silent Night Disco and themes such as comfy pajamas, sparkling holiday attire and classic Christmas sweaters.

Additional highlights include Christmas crafts, cookie decorating, “carol-oke” sing-alongs and trivia contests. Guests can also look forward to various amenities onboard the ship.

Beyond the onboard experience, guests will have the chance to enjoy a shore excursion to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. Shore excursions will not be available until four to six weeks before sailing.

Guests will also be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.