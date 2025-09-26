GPH Advances Cruise Infrastructure Across 5 Destinations

Following the launch of its new terminals in Alicante, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote earlier this year, Global Ports Holding (GPH) announced that it is moving forward with a series of construction projects across its global network.

The company said in a press release that developments currently underway span The Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Spain and Puerto Rico, underscoring GPH’s commitment to world-class cruise facilities and supporting local communities across its international cruise port network.

The total volume of these current construction initiatives represents an investment of around $250 million by GPH.

In Nassau, The Bahamas, work is progressing on the West Marina Pool and adjacent Superyacht Marina. Construction of the pool is expected to be completed by mid-October 2025, with the opening to follow thereafter.

The marina, scheduled for completion by the end of the year, will provide berthing space for mega yachts.

In Antigua, construction is advancing on an upland development project, reshaping the port district with a modern homeporting terminal building, plus expanded retail and dining areas and upgraded passenger amenities.

The CAPEX program also includes a pool area, signature restaurant and improved parking facilities. The terminal building is expected to open in late 2025, with the wider upland development program scheduled to open in 2026.

In Saint Lucia, works include upgrading Berth 1 at Pointe Seraphine to accommodate the largest cruise ships in the region, building a new tender jetty and enhancing visitor areas such as Fishermen’s Village, the Vendors Arcade, and Soufriere Bay.

Phase 1 is scheduled for completion in late 2025, with the entire project expected to be finished by 2027.

In Las Palmas, GPH is developing the largest cruise terminal in Europe. The Las Palmas terminal can accommodate up to five ships and 12,000 passengers at once. The facility is scheduled for completion in September 2025, with surrounding landscaping works to follow in early 2026.

In San Juan, rehabilitation work is underway at the Pan American Wharf, Pier 3, and Pier 4. This repair and upgrade program will modernize and strengthen marine and upland facilities while port operations continue.

Pier 3 repairs and upgrades were recently completed.

Early improvements to the Pan American Wharf are expected by October 2025, with the broader rehabilitation efforts, including Pier 4, planned for completion in 2026.

There have also been simultaneous developments advancing across the Caribbean and Europe.