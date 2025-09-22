Global Ports Holding Unites for Coastal Cleanup Day

Global Ports Holding (GPH) has marked International Coastal Cleanup Day with a worldwide cleanup initiative across its network of cruise ports.

According to a press release, GPH brought together employees, communities and stakeholders for the “From Every Port, For Every Coast” initiative.

The company said that the campaign also involved cruise lines and was aimed at protecting marine environments.

More than 250 volunteers dedicated over 20 hours to collecting over 1 ton of waste from shorelines, beaches and coastal areas, GPH added.

Alongside removing debris, participants gathered valuable data to contribute to global research on marine pollution, reinforcing the importance of collective action to protect our oceans.

“As the gateway between sea and shore, our ports are uniquely positioned to lead initiatives on sustainability. With ‘From Every Port, For Every Coast’, we brought together colleagues, partners, and local communities to take meaningful action,” said Stephen Xuereb, COO of Global Ports Holding.

“This initiative shows what can be achieved when our teams and local stakeholders work together to protect the coastlines which ultimately we depend on. It demonstrates the shared responsibility we all have for cleaner oceans,” he added.

GPH stated that its sustainability strategy is built around three pillars: minimizing environmental impact, empowering local communities and advancing responsible growth.

“From reducing emissions and energy use at its ports to supporting coastal protection projects and community-driven initiatives, GPH integrates sustainability into its operations and long-term planning,” the company explained.

Global Ports Holding added that its “From Every Port, For Every Coast” campaign is “one of many actions demonstrating its vision of ports as both gateways for passengers and guardians of the coastal environments they serve.”

The data collected from the initiative will feed into GPH’s sustainability reporting and inform future coastal protection initiatives across its global network.