Genting Dream Rescues Person in Distress

StarDream Cruises announced in a statement that the Genting Dream rescued an individual in distress at sea on the morning of September 3, 2025.

The rescue operation was carried out after sighting a small boat in distress in the Straits of Malacca during the ship’s three-night voyage from Singapore to Phuket.

The individual was seen signalling for assistance, and the ship’s crew initiated rescue procedures. The person was brought onboard safely and provided with food, refreshments and a medical assessment by the ship’s medical team, according to the statement.

The individual is currently in stable condition and receiving care.

Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises, commended the swift action of the captain and crew.

“Ensuring safety at sea is our foremost duty. I am proud of the captain and crew’s vigilance and professionalism in carrying out this successful rescue.”

The company added that it is coordinating with the relevant authorities to arrange for the individual’s safe transfer to shore.