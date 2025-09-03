GCE Blue Maritime Cluster and Cruise Industry News Enter Into Strategic Partnership

The Norwegian maritime cluster, GCE Blue Maritime Cluster, and Cruise Industry News have entered into a strategic partnership.

GCE Blue Maritime Cluster members, which include current and aspiring cruise ship suppliers, will now benefit from access to Cruise Industry News data and reports, as well as other industry information, tailored presentations and more.

GCE Blue Maritime Cluster and the Norwegian maritime industry represent a complete value chain of technologically advanced suppliers.

As part of Norway’s national export initiatives, supported by Innovation Norway, the cruise segment is a key area of focus.

“Norway is renowned for its maritime expertise, and many of our companies are already engaged in, or planning to strengthen their presence in, the cruise industry,” said Knut Tore Aurdal, head of projects, GCE Blue Maritime Cluster.

“During the expedition cruise boom a few years ago, where a large share of vessels were built at Norwegian yards. It became clear that many of the advanced solutions developed for other ship segments, such as offshore, aquaculture, and fisheries, are also highly relevant for cruise,” he added. “These technologies can play a vital role in supporting the cruise industry’s transition towards a more sustainable future.

“To accelerate this, it is essential to provide companies with access to updated market insights and strong industry connections. That is why it is natural for us to partner with a solid and recognized actor like Cruise Industry News, with its unique hands-on knowledge and overview of the global cruise market.”

“Norwegian suppliers are already recognized globally for their innovation and quality, and they remain a key part of the global cruise business,” added Monty Mathisen, managing editor at Cruise Industry News. “By combining that expertise with our data, research, and market intelligence, we’re creating a powerful platform that will help companies identify opportunities faster, make better decisions, and ultimately grow their cruise business. It’s an exciting moment for both the Norwegian maritime community and the wider cruise industry.”