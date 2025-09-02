Fred. Olsen Partners with Visit Eidfjord for Clean a Beach Initiative

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines crew aboard the Borealis and Bolette recently joined forces with Visit Eidfjord to support beach clean-up efforts in Eidfjord, Norway, one of the line’s scenic ports of call.

On August 16 and 31, 45 crew members from the Borealis and 42 crew members from the Bolette took part in clean-up activities across three local sites.

The company said in a press release that the initiative aimed to protect local wildlife, preserve the natural beauty of Norway’s fjords and demonstrate Fred. Olsen’s hands-on approach to environmental responsibility.

Dominic Simpson, sustainability manager at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We’re incredibly proud of how many of our crew members got involved in Visit Eidfjord’s beach clean. At Fred. Olsen, we care deeply about protecting the oceans we sail and the destinations we visit.”

“It means a lot to us to play a positive role in helping protect the beautiful ports and landscapes we’re lucky enough to explore. Seeing our teams take part in sustainability efforts like this not only shows that commitment in action but also helps embed environmental stewardship into our everyday culture, helping us to drive real, lasting change,” added Simpson.

This beach clean-up follows the company’s recent announcement of its partnership with the Carbon Literacy Project.

The company highlighted that together, the initiatives showcase Fred. Olsen’s commitment to sustainability by educating and empowering employees to make more environmentally responsible choices and take action.