Four Carnival Ships for Galveston, Including Horizon and Spirit

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that for its 2027-28 deployment, the Carnival Horizon and Carnival Spirit will homeport in Galveston for the first time, joining Carnival Breeze and Carnival Jubilee.

The lineup of new sailings range from four-day getaways to extended cruises.

Highlights include an expanded seven-day program aboard the Carnival Breeze, Bahamas sailings aboard the Carnival Jubilee that feature Celebration Key, as well as unique Panama Canal and Journeys itineraries aboard the Carnival Spirit.

The Carnival Horizon

The ship will first sail from Galveston on May 19, 2027, on an eight-day Western Caribbean cruise with stops in Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Isla Tropicale. She will then offer four- and five-day cruises to the Western Caribbean.

The Carnival Horizon brings added capacity to Galveston, offering frequent departures to Cozumel and Progreso, with more than 70 sailings scheduled between May 2027 and April 2028.

The Carnival Spirit

The ship will begin sailing from Galveston on October 11, 2027, and offer a wide variety of four-, five- and six-day Western Caribbean cruises featuring Cozumel, Progreso and Belize.

After completing her season in Alaska and repositioning to Galveston via the Panama Canal, the ship will offer 11 10-day cruises to the Caribbean and Panama, as well as to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

This is in addition to the 16-day Panama Canal Journeys voyage from Seattle to Galveston, departing on September 25, 2027.

The Carnival Breeze

The ship will transition to a new seven-day schedule beginning in May 2027, offering Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries that include calls at Celebration Key, Key West, Nassau, Montego Bay, Grand Cayman, Belize and Isla Tropicale.

Special sailings include an eight-day Christmas cruise on December 18, 2027, a 14-day Eastern Caribbean Journeys voyage on October 16, 2027, and a 14-day Southern Caribbean Journeys cruise departing January 29, 2028.

The Carnival Jubilee

The ship will continue sailing from Galveston with a mix of six- and eight-day cruises from May 2027 through April 2028.

The six-day Western Caribbean itineraries will visit Cozumel and Isla Tropicale, while the eight-day Bahamas voyages will feature Nassau, Celebration Key and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

The company said in a press release that it will continue to have four ships sailing regularly from Galveston throughout the season and will announce further plans for the schedule in the coming weeks.