Explora Reveals 2027-28 Sailings, Asia Debut and Explora V Launch

Explora Journeys has unveiled its 2027-28 sailing program, including its Asia debut, to be operated by the Explora III, as well as the launch of the Explora V in the Mediterranean Sea before it heads to the Middle East.

The company will offer up to 100 sailings to nearly 200 destinations in 59 different countries between September 2027 and May 2028.

Explora said in a press release that Asia will take center stage as the Explora III embarks on Explora Journeys’ first voyages in the region with 28 sailings to 47 destinations in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

The company will offer stays in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Naha, Ha Long Bay, Ho Chi Minh City and Bali.

The itineraries will also coincide with major cultural events, including Chinese Golden Week in Shanghai and Chinese New Year celebrations in January 2028.

The Explora V will launch in December 2027, sailing in the Mediterranean Sea to 27 destinations in nine countries. The ship will offer an overnight stay in Istanbul and be located on New Year’s Eve in Naples, which will feature a view of the city’s fireworks display from the sea.

Anna Nash, president of Explora Journeys, said: “The introduction of Asia is a landmark moment for our brand and for our guests. It reflects not only our ambition to continually expand our horizons but also our deep respect for the cultural richness and natural beauty of this remarkable region.”

“Alongside the launch of the Explora V, this collection of sailings marks a new era, one that invites travelers to slow down, look deeper and connect more meaningfully with new parts of the world around them,” added Nash.

The Explora V will then head to the Middle East after her deployment in the Mediterranean, where she will join the Explora I to offer a series of itineraries to Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain. Both ships will offer multiple overnight stays.

The Explora II and Explora IV will operate throughout the 2027-28 season in the Caribbean Sea, Central America and South America, covering 51 destinations in 30 countries and territories.