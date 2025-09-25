Explora Promotes Late-Season Itineraries in Europe

Explora Journeys is promoting its late summer and early fall itineraries in the Mediterranean and the Canaries, which include departures through November 2025 onboard the Explora I and the Explora II.

According to the luxury brand, the deployment offers a curated collection of itineraries that allow guests to explore the region in a calmer, cooler and more intimate way.

“The late Mediterranean season has an understated magic,” said Anna Nash, president of Explora Journeys.

“It’s a time when destinations become their truest selves – when local rhythms return, the light takes on new depth and clarity, and travelers can connect with places and people on a richer, more authentic level. These Journeys unveil the region’s captivating beauty while providing the space and time to truly absorb it all,” she added.

The company’s deployment in the region will include itineraries to the Aegean Sea, the French Riviera and the Canaries, as well as other destinations.

Options range from weeklong cruises to longer extended journeys that are said to offer culture, cuisine and coastal experiences.

The Explora I will offer itineraries to the Eastern Mediterranean from September through October, visiting destinations in Greece, Türkiye and beyond.

With departures from cities including Athens, Istanbul, Antalya, Venice (Fusina) and Barcelona, voyages feature highlights such as Katakolon, gateway to ancient Olympia.

Other destinations set to be visited include Antalya, Istanbul, Paphos, Kusadasi and Mytilene.

The Explora II will offer late-season itineraries in the Western Mediterranean, with departures from Barcelona, Civitavecchia (Rome), Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Lisbon.

Guests will be able to visit the French Riviera, as well as Sicily and Sardinia, with itineraries highlighted by visits to Ibiza, Saint-Tropez, Trapani, Cagliari and more.

In late October, the vessel also offers a cruise to the Canary Islands, sailing from Santa Cruz de Tenerife to Barcelona via Lanzarote and Cádiz.