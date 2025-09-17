Explora II Hosts Jannik Sinner Onboard in Monaco

Explora Journeys announced in a statement that the company hosted tennis professional Jannik Sinner, the company’s global brand ambassador, aboard the Explora II when the ship was docked in Port Hercule, Monaco.

According to the statement, the visit marked the first time that guests had the opportunity to meet Sinner in person on one of the line’s vessels.

Sinner took part in a question-and-answer session with guests to explain his life, career and passions outside of the tennis court. Sinner also offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the athlete’s world and his dedication to excellence, wellness and personal growth.

Following a tour of the ship, Sinner played pickleball with the Master of the Vessel, Captain Pietro Sinisi.

The company said that the partnership between Explora Journeys and Jannik Sinner aims to unite their shared values of exploration, well-being and discovery at sea.