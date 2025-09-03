Explora Appoints Justin Poulsen to Head of Itinerary Role

Explora Journeys has announced that it appointed Justin Poulsen as head of itinerary planning, destination experiences and ground handling. Poulsen will be based in Geneva, Switzerland, at the headquarters of MSC Group.

Explora said in a press release that Poulsen’s role will include overseeing the development of distinctive sailing itineraries, immersive destination experiences and ground handling operations for the brand’s growing fleet.

He has more than 20 years of experience in cruise itinerary planning, destination development and revenue strategy, having held several senior leadership positions at Silversea Cruises. These include VP Itinerary Planning and Destination Development, and VP Strategic Pricing and Itinerary Planning.

Before Silversea, Poulsen served as executive director of the New Bedford Port Authority, and earlier as vice president and executive director of PortNYC with the New York City Economic Development Corporation, managing strategic port operations and cruise development.

Koray Savas, vice president of hotel operations at Explora Journeys, said: “Poulsen’s wealth of experience and deep understanding of itinerary design and destination curation are instrumental as we continue to deliver transformative ocean journeys for our guests.”

“His leadership will ensure that every voyage reflects the brand’s promise of slow, immersive and truly enriching travel,” added Savas.

Poulsen holds a bachelor’s degree in marine transportation from the California Maritime Academy and an Executive MBA from Politecnico di Milano Graduate School of Business.