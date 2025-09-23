Everllence Confirms Running of Ethanol-Fuelled, Two-Stroke Engine

Everllence announced in a press release that it has confirmed the operation of ethanol at all load points in a 90-bore ME-LGIM (Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) engine in Japan.

Everllence pioneered the ME-LGIM platform over a decade ago, with the first commercial engine entering service in 2016 within the methanol-carrier segment.

Building further on the ME-LGIM platform, the operation on ethanol means Everllence now has a fully operational engine with which to document ethanol capabilities.

Senior Vice President and Head of Two-Stroke R&D, Everllence, Ole Pyndt Hansen said: “The past few years have brought steadily growing interest in ethanol from the market. We always do our utmost to listen to these signals and have accordingly been carrying out the necessary design considerations for quite some time; this has provided us with a solid technical foundation.”

“With this latest development, we now have the technical know-how from an actual running engine to take us to the next level. Our data confirms our earlier assumption that we could run our ME-LGIM engine on ethanol without issues,” added Hansen.

Head of Two-Stroke Business, Everllence, Bjarne Foldager said: “It’s a proud moment to see yet another ‘first-ever’ for Everllence and that we, once again, have been able to draw on our company’s long engineering heritage.”

“We already have five dual-fuel technologies in service, along with an ammonia-powered engine that is on the verge of release. Our position as the world’s leading engine developer within the two-stroke marine segment means that we have a special obligation to push technologies and serve all markets in our efforts to decarbonize the global maritime industry,” added Foldager.

“Now we need legislation in place that considers the case of ethanol as a viable fuel source, and we need a requisite market demand. At Everllence, the market speaks and we listen.”

Senior Vice President, Head of PrimeServ Denmark, Everllence, Michael Petersen said: “The successful conclusion of running in Japan means that we are now significantly closer to offering ethanol as a retrofit product, especially on the S90 engines already equipped with ME-LGIM engine technology, just as our successful ME-GI, ME-LGIP and ME-LGIM retrofit offerings.”