everllence announces new danish hq

Everllence has held a ceremony in Roskilde, Denmark, to mark the commencement of the building phase of its new headquarters in Denmark.

Called The Valley, the development is a joint venture between Everllence and Volkswagen Immobilien, the real estate division of the Volkswagen Group.

Everllence CEO, Dr. Uwe Lauber, said: “Today’s event marks a historic milestone in Everllence’s journey. As we turn the first sod in this exciting venture, we are laying the foundation, not just for a new campus, but for a new chapter in our company’s history.”

“Our current facilities in Denmark have served us well but were not built for the future we are envisaging. This location is purposely designed for excellence, tailored to the unique needs of our people, our technologies, and our decarbonization aspirations. The future starts here, and it starts now,” added Lauber.

Everllence Head of Two-Stroke Business and Country Manager Denmark, Bjarne Foldager, said: “This project is also a strategic consolidation that brings together our teams from Copenhagen and Holeby, creating an environment where expertise meets collaboration, where two-stroke meets four-stroke, and with room to grow, free from the constraints of residential surroundings.”

The company stated in a press release that its current base in Greater Copenhagen and its Holeby site in southern Denmark have led to innovations that drive climate-neutral shipping. However, the sites’ current facilities are outdated, with renovations looming.

The Valley offers space for growth in terms of workforce and production capacity, and in an industrial setting that facilitates the testing of new fuel technologies while ensuring safer logistics, the company explained.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Everllence Executive Board and guests including:

Dr Lauber

Managing Director Volkswagen Immobilien, Hardy Brennecke

Foldager, and

Mayor of Roskilde, Tomas Breddam.

Located on the site of a former gravel pit, The Valley campus lies 40 km west of Copenhagen and will comprise a 70,000 m² complex of buildings, including office space for at least 1,500 workstations, a teaching academy, a meeting center and an employee club.

Construction by general contractor DS Flexhal will also involve building a production unit and warehouse, as well as a research center with testing facilities. Completion of the entire project is scheduled for 2028.

Image: The groundbreaking ceremony for the new headquarters in Roskilde, Denmark