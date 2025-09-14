European Cruise Service Launches African Cruise Service

European Cruise Service has announced its expansion into Namibia with the foundation of African Cruise Service, effective immediately.

This move was driven by demand from cruise lines and positions African Cruise Service for further development into the South African market, strengthening its foothold in the dynamic Southern African cruise sector, the company said in a press release.

Andreas Storl, CEO at European Cruise Service/NaviaAsia/African Cruise Service, said: “Our expansion into Namibia is a direct response to the strong interest from our cruise line partners and a testament to the success European Cruise Service has achieved since its inception by NaviaAsia four years ago.”

“We are thrilled to introduce our high standards of service and unique itineraries to this stunning destination, ensuring an unparalleled experience for both our esteemed clients and their passengers,” added Storl.

The new regional head office will be centrally located in Walvis Bay, Namibia, serving as the operational hub for the company.

The Namibian team is led by Helge Oliversen, Natascha Oliversen, Nicole Oliversen, Yvonne Meddings and Amanda Kordt, alongside Storl.

According to the press release, African Cruise Service will offer a comprehensive suite of premium services, including crafted Shore Excursions and Ship Agency solutions for cruise lines calling on Namibia.

Guests can look forward to immersive encounters with Namibia’s nature, rich cultural heritage and wildlife.

According to the company, the strategic expansion reinforces European Cruise Service’s dedication to providing tailor-made solutions to the global cruise industry and facilitating journeys.

A portfolio of excursion experiences is available upon request.

Image: Namibian Desert