Emerald Opens 2027 European River Pre-Booking Access

Emerald Cruises has opened pre-bookings for its 2027 European River Cruise Collection, marking the earliest release in the company’s history.
“Travelers are booking further out and seeking fresh ways to experience Europe with comfort and style,” said Ken Muskat, president of Scenic Group, U.S.A./LATAM.
“The debut of Emerald Lumi on the Seine, alongside our expanded 2027 river program, reflects Emerald’s modern approach to river cruising: luxury ships, included comforts and more freedom to explore,” added Muskat.
The company said in a press release that the 2027 collection spans France’s Seine and Rhône rivers, Portugal’s Douro Valley, the Moselle Valley and the Rhine-Main-Danube corridor, with sailings beginning in February and running through December.
Guests can look forward to seasonal variety and festive late-year departures, including Christmas on the Rhine and holiday markets along the Danube.
The season will also highlight the launch of the Emerald Lumi in March 2027 on the Seine with Paris roundtrip itineraries, as well as expanded programming across the Douro, Rhine, Main and Danube with the growing fleet, including the Emerald Astra debuting in May 2026.
In addition, travelers will have more ways to personalize their journeys, with opportunities to link multiple river cruises, add land extensions, or pair a river sailing with Emerald’s yachts in the Mediterranean or Adriatic.
Itineraries include:
- “Sensations of the Seine & Normandy” | Eight days (Paris) sailing aboard the Emerald Lumi on a roundtrip journey from Paris through Normandy, featuring Monet’s gardens at Giverny, the medieval treasures of Rouen and Honfleur
- “Danube Delights” | Eight days (Budapest to Munich) sailing through the heart of Central Europe, uncovering baroque cities, riverside villages and historic abbeys across Hungary, Austria and Germany
- “Jewels of the Rhine” | Eight days (Amsterdam to Zurich) passing castles, vineyard-clad hillsides and some of Europe’s iconic river towns
- “Rhine Castles & Moselle Vineyards” | 11 Days (Zurich to Amsterdam) sailing through the Rhine and Moselle valleys, featuring medieval castles and world-class vineyards, and
- “Splendors of Europe” | 15 Days (Amsterdam to Budapest) sailing across the Rhine, Main and Danube, featuring Europe’s most celebrated cities and cultural landmarks.