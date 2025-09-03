Emerald Opens 2027 European River Pre-Booking Access

Emerald Cruises has opened pre-bookings for its 2027 European River Cruise Collection, marking the earliest release in the company’s history.

“Travelers are booking further out and seeking fresh ways to experience Europe with comfort and style,” said Ken Muskat, president of Scenic Group, U.S.A./LATAM.

“The debut of Emerald Lumi on the Seine, alongside our expanded 2027 river program, reflects Emerald’s modern approach to river cruising: luxury ships, included comforts and more freedom to explore,” added Muskat.

The company said in a press release that the 2027 collection spans France’s Seine and Rhône rivers, Portugal’s Douro Valley, the Moselle Valley and the Rhine-Main-Danube corridor, with sailings beginning in February and running through December.

Guests can look forward to seasonal variety and festive late-year departures, including Christmas on the Rhine and holiday markets along the Danube.

The season will also highlight the launch of the Emerald Lumi in March 2027 on the Seine with Paris roundtrip itineraries, as well as expanded programming across the Douro, Rhine, Main and Danube with the growing fleet, including the Emerald Astra debuting in May 2026.

In addition, travelers will have more ways to personalize their journeys, with opportunities to link multiple river cruises, add land extensions, or pair a river sailing with Emerald’s yachts in the Mediterranean or Adriatic.

Itineraries include: