Ege Departs SeaDream, Joining Try Rad

After more than two years as Senior Vice President at SeaDream Yacht Club, Rune Thomas Ege is leaving the luxury cruise operator, according to a statement.

Ege will join the strategic communications agency Try Råd as Senior Advisor – working with strategy, communication and public affairs efforts for a wide range of brands, companies and organizations.

“Rune Thomas has a unique background from media, shipping and defense, with deep insight in the challenges and opportunities in challenging environments, and experience that spans across strategy, communication, crisis management and public affairs. He will add true value to both Try Råd and our clients,” said Stine Grøndahl Sesseng, CEO of Try Råd.

At Try Råd, he will join one of Scandinavia´s largest and most competent team of advisors, with backgrounds from politics, media, law, management consulting, business and creative industries.

Based in Oslo, Norway, he will advise clients across hospitality, shipping, defence and other industries on strategy, communication, public affairs, incident handling and other complex matters.

“Try Råd offers an unmatched combination of knowledge, strategy, creativity and technology. I am thrilled to join one of the Europe´s front-runners in combining artifical intelligence (AI) and communication,” added Ege. “I am grateful for my time with SeaDream and the opportunity to work closely with such a unique brand and passionate team. The cruise industry will remain a strong personal and professional interest, and I look forward to staying engaged in industry developments together with partners and clients.”

Ege has over 20 years of experience from executive roles in international companies, maritime industries, and media. At SeaDream Yacht Club, he was responsible for global communications and later all global marketing efforts. Previously, he headed global communication and public affairs for Hurtigruten and HX/Hurtigruten Expeditions.

Ege also brings significant expertise from the defense and security policy. He served as an officer with the Norwegian Armed Forces in Afghanistan, and has covered an array of conflicts as a foreign correspondent. Ege joins Try Råd on October 1.