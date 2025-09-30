Dream Cruises Unveils 2026-27 Genting Dream Cruise Itineraries

Dream Cruises has unveiled its 2026-27 cruise season, featuring a refreshed lineup of two -, three-, four- and five-night cruise itineraries aboard the Genting Dream in Southeast Asia.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests onboard for a season packed with discovery, relaxation and the vibrant cultures of Southeast Asia,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

The company said in a press release that, in addition to expanded departures from Singapore, the season also marks the return of Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang) and Melaka as departure ports.

2026-27 Genting Dream itineraries include the following:

Departures from Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore

Two-night Weekend Getaway (Friday departures), now with a late return at 2:00 p.m.

Two-night cruises (select Sunday departures), sailing to Kuala Lumpur (via Melaka or Port Klang), exploring the best of Malaysia, and

Three-night cruises (select Tuesday departures), sailing to Penang and Kuala Lumpur (via Melaka or Port Klang); sailing to Phuket; or sailing to Pulau Redang (Friday departures May 29 and August 7, 2026).

New itineraries include the following:

Four-night “Special Island Paradise Cruise” (Monday departures on June 1 and August 10, 2026), sailing to Koh Samui and Pulau Redang, and

Five-night cruises (select Sunday departures): “Amazing Thailand Cruise,” sailing to Bangkok (via Laem Chabang) and Koh Samui on June 21, 2026, and “Mystical Bali Cruise,” sailing to South and North Bali on December 13, 2026.

Extra departures from Port Klang and Melaka, Malaysia, are offered on three-night cruises to Singapore and Penang (select Monday departures) from April 20, 2026, to March 29, 2027, which offer added convenience with departures from Malaysia’s main cruise hub, Port Klang Cruise Terminal.

Alternatively, travelers may continue to embark year-round from the centrally located ICQS Terminal in Melaka.