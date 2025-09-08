Dream Cruises Presents The Smurfs Dream at Sea

Dream Cruises has announced the launch of the “The Smurfs Dream at Sea” voyage, a themed experience onboard the Genting Dream from November 21, 2025, to January 20, 2026.

Guests sailing on two, three- and five-night cruises onboard the Genting Dream during the period can embark from Singapore, Melaka or Port Klang. The cruise also travels to destinations such as Penang, Phuket and Bali.

Onboard will be a lineup of The Smurfs-themed activities, entertainment and family friendly experiences, with chances to meet Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Clumsy and Brainy.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘The Smurfs Dream at Sea’ experience to life aboard the Genting Dream, just in time for the year-end school holidays,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

“This collaboration is part of our ongoing commitment to create unforgettable themed experiences at sea. With beloved characters, interactive programs and festive programming for all ages, this is the perfect opportunity for multi-generational families to celebrate the festive season together while exploring Southeast Asia in comfort and discovering new and unique experiences,” added Goh.

Highlights of the voyage include: