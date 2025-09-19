Twitter Facebook Linkedin
DOF Robotics Goes Public and Plans to Expand

dop robotics ipo 2025

DOF Robotics, a cruise supplier in the robotics industry offering simulation systems and educational stories, is going public.

The IPO represents a strategic step on the company’s sustainable growth path and will play a significant role in investing in high-value-added projects, increasing production capacity and expanding into new markets, DOF Robotics said in a press release.

The supplier completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Borsa Istanbul of over $40 million, equivalent to 29 percent of the company’s current value, amid significant investor demand.

According to the press release, the IPO will be directed toward expanding R&D projects, global offices and warehouses, sustainable production facilities and next-generation content development.

DOF Robotics has 19 years of expertise in its field and exports to more than 60 countries across six continents, delivering simulators and immersive experiences to well-known theme parks and locations.

The company added that it is preparing to unveil a series of exclusive new content, including:

  • Phantom City, set for its world premiere at IAAPA Expo Europe 2025, which is a cinematic adventure that fuses storytelling with simulators
  • The Smurfs: Gargamel Tower, a family-friendly quest where the blue characters face off against their greatest rival
  • Dog Fight, an aviation battle that puts guests in the cockpit of fighter jets, and
  • Guardian Challenge, which is a mission that blends disaster response, planetary defense and education with thrills.

 

