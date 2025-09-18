Cunard Launches New Promotion with $1,000 Onboard Credit

Cunard has launched a new promotion that provides travelers with up to $1,060 onboard spending money per Grill Suite.

The new offer, which runs from September 18 until midnight on December 4, 2025, is available on Cunard Fare bookings of voyages between seven and 67 nights, departing between December 8, 2025, and April 21, 2027.

The company said in a press release that, included in the same promotion, guests can also receive up to $560 onboard spending money per balcony stateroom on selected voyages.

Guests can choose their stateroom or suite by December 4 and secure their booking with just a 15 percent deposit.

According to the company, some of the voyages included in this promotion are Transatlantic Crossings and Norwegian Fjords sailings, as well as Caribbean adventures and fly cruises to the Mediterranean.

Highlights of the sailings include Harper’s Bazaar wellness program and the massage pool, aromatic steam room and Finnish sauna.

Cunard is also offering guests the opportunity to enhance the next port of call with a tailored Cunard shore experience.