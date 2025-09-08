Cunard Adjusts Itinerary Due to Landslide

Cunard is adjusting the itinerary of an upcoming cruise onboard the Queen Elizabeth due to a landslide in Alaska.

According to a statement sent to guests, the ship will replace a visit to Tracy Arm Fjord that was scheduled to take place on September 21, 2025.

“Instead, the Queen Elizabeth will now call at Endicott Arm, which is known for its dramatic fjords, cascading waterfalls and awe-inspiring Dawes Glacier,” Cunard explained.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you onboard,” the company added.

The visit to Tracy Arm Fjord was part of the ship’s September 18, 2025, sailing roundtrip from the port of Seattle.

Cunard noted that the itinerary of the vessel’s seven-night cruise to Alaska did not suffer any further changes.

In addition to Endicott Arm, the sailing features visits to Juneau, Sitka, Victoria and Ketchikan, as well as two days of cruising.

Upon completion of the cruise, the Queen Elizabeth is set to embark on a repositioning cruise to the Caribbean.

Sailing via the Panama Canal, the 2010-built ship is set to offer a 21-night voyage from Seattle to PortMiami.

The itinerary features visits to destinations in California, the Mexican Riviera, Central America and the Caribbean, such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cabo San Lucas, Puntarenas, Curaçao and Aruba.

As part of the 2025-26 winter season, the Queen Elizabeth is set to offer a series of cruises to the Caribbean departing from Miami.

The ship’s schedule in the region extends through mid-April 2026 and includes nine- to 21-night itineraries to a wide array of destinations.

One of the highlights of the season is a commemorative sailing that celebrates Cunard’s 185th anniversary in December 2025.

The nine-night cruise sails roundtrip from Miami and features visits to Cozumel, Belize, Montego Bay and Grand Turk.

The Queen Elizabeth is then set to return to Alaska in May 2026, following a new repositioning voyage via the Panama Canal.