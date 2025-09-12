Crystal Announces Crystal On Broadway Themed Voyage

Crystal has announced the next sailing in its “Crystal on Broadway” series, which will be a voyage pairing cruising with the artistry of key Broadway notables, including performances and a workshop of “Ever After The Musical.”

“Our ‘Crystal on Broadway’ voyages are designed to bring the magic of Broadway directly to our guests,” said Keith Cox, vice president of entertainment at Crystal.

“From world-class performances to exclusive insight into the creation of a new musical, this sailing highlights the unique opportunities that set Crystal apart as the pinnacle of exceptional experiences and culture at sea,” added Cox.

The sailing will depart from New York (Bayonne) on October 31, 2025, aboard the Crystal Serenity, along New England and Canada.

The nine-day voyage will call in Newport, Provincetown, Boston, Portland and Saint John, New Brunswick, before returning to New York on November 8, 2025. The sailing is open for booking.

Among the Broadway artists are:

Kevin McCollum, Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of “RENT,” “Avenue Q” and “In the Heights”

Sierra Boggess, celebrated Broadway star known for “The Little Mermaid,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Harmony” and “School of Rock”

Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, the lyricist/composer duo behind “Ever After The Musical,” and

Marlo Hunter, director and choreographer of “Ever After The Musical.”

The programming includes: